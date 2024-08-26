148th Fighter Wing Conducts Night Flying at Kadena Air Force Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Tactical Aircraft Maintenance Specialists assigned to the 148th Fighter Wing, Minnesota Air National Guard, prepare for a night flying sorties at Kadena Air Force Base, Japan, on August 20, 2024. The 148th is at Kadena as part of a rotational deployment demonstrating the U.S. commitment to the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Addie Peterson)