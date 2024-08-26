Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    148th Fighter Wing Conducts Night Flying at Kadena Air Force Base [Image 9 of 9]

    148th Fighter Wing Conducts Night Flying at Kadena Air Force Base

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.20.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Addie Peterson 

    148th Fighter Wing

    Tactical Aircraft Maintenance Specialists assigned to the 148th Fighter Wing, Minnesota Air National Guard, prepare for a night flying sorties at Kadena Air Force Base, Japan, on August 20, 2024. The 148th is at Kadena as part of a rotational deployment demonstrating the U.S. commitment to the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Addie Peterson)

    This work, 148th Fighter Wing Conducts Night Flying at Kadena Air Force Base [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Addie Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

