    F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team at Westmoreland County Airshow [Image 9 of 10]

    F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team at Westmoreland County Airshow

    LATROBE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Zachary Rufus  

    F-35A Demo Team

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Melanie “MACH” Kluesner, the F-35A Demonstration Team pilot and commander, steps out of the aircraft post performing in the Westmoreland County Airshow in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, August 18, 2024. The F-35A is an agile, versatile, high-performance, 9g capable multirole fighter that combines stealth, sensor fusion and unprecedented situational awareness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Zachary Rufus)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2024
    Date Posted: 09.03.2024 00:25
    Photo ID: 8620787
    VIRIN: 240818-F-LY743-4883
    Resolution: 8078x5385
    Size: 2.46 MB
    Location: LATROBE, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    This work, F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team at Westmoreland County Airshow [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Zachary Rufus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-35
    Air Power
    F-35 Demo Team

