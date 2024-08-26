F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team at Westmoreland County Airshow

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team performs at the Westmoreland County Airshow in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, August 16, 2024. The F-35A is an agile, versatile, high-performance, 9g capable multirole fighter that combines stealth, sensor fusion and unprecedented situational awareness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Zachary Rufus)