A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team performs at the Westmoreland County Airshow in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, August 16, 2024. The F-35A is an agile, versatile, high-performance, 9g capable multirole fighter that combines stealth, sensor fusion and unprecedented situational awareness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Zachary Rufus)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2024 00:25
|Photo ID:
|8620788
|VIRIN:
|240816-F-LY743-4875
|Resolution:
|8110x5407
|Size:
|4.08 MB
|Location:
|LATROBE, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|2
This work, F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team at Westmoreland County Airshow [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Zachary Rufus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.