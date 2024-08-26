A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team performs at the Westmoreland County Airshow in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, August 18, 2024. The F-35A is an agile, versatile, high-performance, 9g capable multirole fighter that combines stealth, sensor fusion and unprecedented situational awareness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Zachary Rufus)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2024 00:25
|Photo ID:
|8620786
|VIRIN:
|240818-F-LY743-4877
|Resolution:
|6809x4539
|Size:
|2.81 MB
|Location:
|LATROBE, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team at Westmoreland County Airshow [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Zachary Rufus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.