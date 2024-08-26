Super Garuda Shield 2024: Sling Load Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army pilot with Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, Combat Aviation Brigade, prepares to take off for the upcoming mission to sling load a M119 A3 105mm howitzer during Super Garuda Shield 2024 at Puslatpur 5, Indonesia on Sept. 01, 2024. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. Super Garuda Shield 2024 is the third consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and joint event, focused on commitment to partnership and a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Thomas Madrzak)