Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Super Garuda Shield 2024: Sling Load Operations [Image 2 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Super Garuda Shield 2024: Sling Load Operations

    INDONESIA

    09.01.2024

    Photo by Spc. Thomas Madrzak 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Army Spc. Brianna Ramirez, Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, Combat Aviation Brigade, explains what to expect for the upcoming mission to sling load a M119 A3 105mm howitzer during Super Garuda Shield 2024 at Puslatpur 5, Indonesia on Sept. 01, 2024. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. Super Garuda Shield 2024 is the third consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and joint event, focused on commitment to partnership and a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Thomas Madrzak)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2024
    Date Posted: 09.02.2024 23:29
    Photo ID: 8620749
    VIRIN: 240901-A-SG940-1030
    Resolution: 6720x4254
    Size: 5.01 MB
    Location: ID
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Super Garuda Shield 2024: Sling Load Operations [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Thomas Madrzak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Super Garuda Shield 2024: Sling Load Operations
    Super Garuda Shield 2024: Sling Load Operations
    Super Garuda Shield 2024: Sling Load Operations
    Super Garuda Shield 2024: Sling Load Operations
    Super Garuda Shield 2024: Sling Load Operations
    Super Garuda Shield 2024: Sling Load Operations
    Super Garuda Shield 2024: Sling Load Operations
    Super Garuda Shield 2024: Sling Load Operations
    Super Garuda Shield 2024: Sling Load Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JointForce
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    SuperGarudaShield

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download