    Super Garuda Shield 2024: Sling Load Operations [Image 3 of 9]

    Super Garuda Shield 2024: Sling Load Operations

    INDONESIA

    09.01.2024

    Photo by Spc. Thomas Madrzak 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Army artilleryman with 3rd Battalion, 7th Field Artillery Regiment, 25th Division Artillery, 25th Infantry Division, practice what they will be doing for the upcoming mission to sling load a M119 A3 105mm howitzer during Super Garuda Shield 2024 at Puslatpur 5, Indonesia on Sept. 01, 2024. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. Super Garuda Shield 2024 is the third consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and joint event, focused on commitment to partnership and a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Thomas Madrzak)

    VIRIN: 240901-A-SG940-1036
