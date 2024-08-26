11th Airborne Division conducts night airborne operations in Chile during Southern Fenix 24

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Christian Borggrebe, a combat medic assigned to 3rd Battalion, 509th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 11th Airborne Division, offloads medical equipment from a medical bag during Southern Fenix 24 (SF24) near Huara, Chile, Aug. 26, 2024. SF24 is a multinational exercise between the U.S., Chilean and Argentine armies aimed at increasing technical and procedural interoperability while strengthening hemispheric cooperation. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Jean Sanon)