U.S. Army Sgt. Christian Borggrebe, a combat medic assigned to 3rd Battalion, 509th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 11th Airborne Division, offloads medical equipment from a medical bag during Southern Fenix 24 (SF24) near Huara, Chile, Aug. 26, 2024. SF24 is a multinational exercise between the U.S., Chilean and Argentine armies aimed at increasing technical and procedural interoperability while strengthening hemispheric cooperation. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Jean Sanon)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2024 20:56
|Photo ID:
|8620718
|VIRIN:
|240826-Z-WA528-1009
|Resolution:
|1000x667
|Size:
|536 KB
|Location:
|HUARA, TARAPACá, CL
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 11th Airborne Division conducts night airborne operations in Chile during Southern Fenix 24 [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Jean Sanon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.