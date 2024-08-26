Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    11th Airborne Division conducts night airborne operations in Chile during Southern Fenix 24

    11th Airborne Division conducts night airborne operations in Chile during Southern Fenix 24

    HUARA, TARAPACá, CHILE

    08.26.2024

    Photo by Spc. Jean Sanon 

    U.S. Army South

    U.S. Army Spc. Liam Donovan, assigned to 3rd Battalion, 509th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 11th Airborne Division, secures equipment after night airborne operations during Southern Fenix 24 (SF24) near Huara, Chile, Aug. 26, 2024. SF24 is a multinational exercise between the U.S., Chilean and Argentine armies aimed at increasing technical and procedural interoperability while strengthening hemispheric cooperation. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Jean Sanon)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2024
    Date Posted: 09.02.2024 20:56
    Photo ID: 8620720
    VIRIN: 240826-Z-WA528-1050
    Resolution: 1000x667
    Size: 498.66 KB
    Location: HUARA, TARAPACá, CL
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th Airborne Division conducts night airborne operations in Chile during Southern Fenix 24, by SPC Jean Sanon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #Chile
    #USArmy
    #SF24
    #Chileanarmy
    #6thDivision
    11thAirborneDivision #SouthernFenix24

