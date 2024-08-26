11th Airborne Division conducts night airborne operations in Chile during Southern Fenix 24

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Liam Donovan, assigned to 3rd Battalion, 509th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 11th Airborne Division, secures equipment after night airborne operations during Southern Fenix 24 (SF24) near Huara, Chile, Aug. 26, 2024. SF24 is a multinational exercise between the U.S., Chilean and Argentine armies aimed at increasing technical and procedural interoperability while strengthening hemispheric cooperation. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Jean Sanon)