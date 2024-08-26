11th Airborne Division conducts night airborne operations in Chile during Southern Fenix 24

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, Chilean army Sgt. Felipe Palma assigned to Special Operation Telecommunications Company, Special Operations Brigade and U.S. Army Sgt. Tyler Klee assigned to 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade check the radio frequency after night airborne operations during Southern Fenix 24 (SF24) near Huara, Chile, Aug. 26, 2024. SF24 is a multinational exercise between the U.S., Chilean and Argentine armies aimed at increasing technical and procedural interoperability while strengthening hemispheric cooperation. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Jean Sanon)