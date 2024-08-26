1-11th Airborne Division conducts night airborne operations at Iquique, Chile.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Zachary Burnett , assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 509th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, board a C-130 Hercules aircraft for airborne operations during Southern Fenix 24 (SF24) on Aug. 29, 2024 at Iquique, Chile. SF24 is a multinational exercise between the U.S., Chilean and Argentine armies aimed at increasing technical and procedural interoperability while strengthening hemispheric cooperation. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Richard Trinh)