    1-11th Airborne Division conducts night airborne operations at Iquique, Chile. [Image 1 of 5]

    1-11th Airborne Division conducts night airborne operations at Iquique, Chile.

    CHILE

    08.28.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Richard Trinh 

    U.S. Army South

    U.S. Army Paratroopers, assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 509th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, prepare to board a C-130 Hercules aircraft for airborne operations during Southern Fenix 24 (SF24) on Aug. 29, 2024 at Iquique, Chile. SF24 is a multinational exercise between the U.S., Chilean and Argentine armies aimed at increasing technical and procedural interoperability while strengthening hemispheric cooperation. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Richard Trinh)

    This work, 1-11th Airborne Division conducts night airborne operations at Iquique, Chile. [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Richard Trinh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #SouthernFenix24
    #Chile
    #SF24
    #Chileanarmy
    #6thDivision
    #11thAirborneDivision

