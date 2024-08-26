U.S. Army Paratroopers, assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 509th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, await takeoff for airborne operations during Southern Fenix 24 (SF24) on Aug. 29, 2024 at Iquique, Chile. SF24 is a multinational exercise between the U.S., Chilean and Argentine armies aimed at increasing technical and procedural interoperability while strengthening hemispheric cooperation. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Richard Trinh)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2024 17:05
|Photo ID:
|8620604
|VIRIN:
|240829-Z-WK928-2004
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|10.23 MB
|Location:
|CL
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1-11th Airborne Division conducts night airborne operations at Iquique, Chile. [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Richard Trinh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.