1-11th Airborne Division conducts night airborne operations at Iquique, Chile.

U.S. Army Paratroopers, assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 509th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, await takeoff for airborne operations during Southern Fenix 24 (SF24) on Aug. 29, 2024 at Iquique, Chile. SF24 is a multinational exercise between the U.S., Chilean and Argentine armies aimed at increasing technical and procedural interoperability while strengthening hemispheric cooperation. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Richard Trinh)