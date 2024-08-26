Northern Viking 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240902-N-DE439-1009 KEFLAVIK AIR BASE, Iceland (Sept. 2, 2024) Lance Cpl. Matthew Trudeau, expeditionary fuels technician, with Marine Wing Support Squadron 271 (MWSS 271), from Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, tests fuel for sediment and water at an airfield during Northern Viking 24 (NV24) on Keflavik Air Base, Iceland, Sept. 2, 2024. NV24 strengthens interoperability and force readiness between the U.S., Iceland and Allied nations, enabling multi-domain command and control of joint and coalition forces in the defense of Iceland and sea lines of communication in the Greenland, Iceland, United Kingdom (GIUK) gap. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Almagissel Schuring)