    Northern Viking 2024

    Northern Viking 2024

    KEFLAVIK, ICELAND

    09.02.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Almagissel Schuring 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    240902-N-DE439-1063 KEFLAVIK AIR BASE, Iceland (Sept. 2, 2024) Chief Hospital Corpsman Daniel Mosher, field medical technician, left, and Cpl. Brady Stover, expeditionary firefighting and rescue, with Marine Wing Support Squadron 271 (MWSS 271), respond to a simulated casualty as part of exercise Northern Viking 24 (NV24) on Keflavik Air Base, Iceland, Sept. 2, 2024. NV24 strengthens interoperability and force readiness between the U.S., Iceland and Allied nations, enabling multi-domain command and control of joint and coalition forces in the defense of Iceland and sea lines of communication in the Greenland, Iceland, United Kingdom (GIUK) gap. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Almagissel Schuring)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Northern Viking 2024 [Image 12 of 12], by PO1 Almagissel Schuring, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

