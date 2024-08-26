Super Garuda Shield 2024 task force visits USS Green Bay

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers with 25th Infantry Division prepare to fly a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter after a visit to the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20), in the Java Sea, Sept. 1, 2024. The visit was conducted to troubleshoot and verify communication systems to improve upon command and control across the joint force. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. Super Garuda Shield 2024 is the third consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and joint event, focused on commitment to partnership and a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peter J. Eilen)