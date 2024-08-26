Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Super Garuda Shield 2024 task force visits USS Green Bay [Image 1 of 5]

    Super Garuda Shield 2024 task force visits USS Green Bay

    JAVA SEA

    09.01.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Peter Eilen 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    A U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter receives members of the Super Garuda Shield 2024 task force after a visit to the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20), in the Java Sea, Sept. 1, 2024. The visit was conducted to troubleshoot and verify communication systems to improve upon command and control across the joint force. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. Super Garuda Shield 2024 is the third consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and joint event, focused on commitment to partnership and a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peter J. Eilen)

    Date Taken: 09.01.2024
    Date Posted: 09.02.2024 03:28
    VIRIN: 240901-M-CI305-2004
    Location: JAVA SEA
    This work, Super Garuda Shield 2024 task force visits USS Green Bay [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Peter Eilen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

