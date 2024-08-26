Super Garuda Shield 2024 task force visits USS Green Bay

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Sailors with the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) detach securing blocks and chains from a U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter before take-off in the Java Sea, Sept. 1, 2024. Members of the Super Garuda Shield 2024 task force visited the USS Green Bay, via Black Hawk, to troubleshoot and verify communication systems to improve upon command and control across the joint force. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. Super Garuda Shield 2024 is the third consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and joint event, focused on commitment to partnership and a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peter J. Eilen)