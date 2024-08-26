Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USACE Savannah District inspires students at school’s career day [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USACE Savannah District inspires students at school’s career day

    GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2024

    Photo by Michael Ariola 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District

    Members of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District, pause for a photo at McAllister Elementary School’s Ninth Annual Career Day, in Richmond Hill, Georgia, Feb. 9, 2024. The Savannah District team met with students from second to fifth grade in the school’s gymnasium and educated them on the mission of the Savannah District and its contributions to infrastructure, archeology, flood control, and environmental restoration

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2024
    Date Posted: 09.01.2024 23:18
    Photo ID: 8620346
    VIRIN: 240209-A-YC428-8110
    Resolution: 4032x2688
    Size: 2.43 MB
    Location: GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE Savannah District inspires students at school’s career day [Image 3 of 3], by Michael Ariola, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USACE Savannah District inspires students at school’s career day
    USACE Savannah District inspires students at school’s career day
    USACE Savannah District inspires students at school’s career day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USACE Savannah District inspires students at school&rsquo;s career day

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    USACE Savannah District
    MICHAEL ARIOLA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download