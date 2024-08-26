USACE Savannah District inspires students at school’s career day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District, pause for a photo at McAllister Elementary School’s Ninth Annual Career Day, in Richmond Hill, Georgia, Feb. 9, 2024. The Savannah District team met with students from second to fifth grade in the school’s gymnasium and educated them on the mission of the Savannah District and its contributions to infrastructure, archeology, flood control, and environmental restoration