Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USACE Savannah District inspires students at school’s career day [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USACE Savannah District inspires students at school’s career day

    GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2024

    Photo by Michael Ariola 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District

    Andrea Farmer, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District, archeologist, presents archeological artifacts recovered from the Savannah River to students at McAllister Elementary School during the school’s ninth annual career day, in Richmond Hill, Georgia, Feb. 9, 2024.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2024
    Date Posted: 09.01.2024 23:18
    Photo ID: 8620348
    VIRIN: 240209-A-YC428-5557
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 4.94 MB
    Location: GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE Savannah District inspires students at school’s career day [Image 3 of 3], by Michael Ariola, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USACE Savannah District inspires students at school’s career day
    USACE Savannah District inspires students at school’s career day
    USACE Savannah District inspires students at school’s career day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USACE Savannah District inspires students at school&rsquo;s career day

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    USACE Savannah District

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download