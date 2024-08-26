Col. Ronald J. Sturgeon, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District, commander, uses a wetlands model to explain stormwater management to students at McAllister Elementary School during the school’s ninth annual career day, in Richmond Hill, Georgia, Feb. 9, 2024
|02.09.2024
|09.01.2024 23:18
|GEORGIA, US
This work, USACE Savannah District inspires students at school’s career day [Image 3 of 3], by Michael Ariola, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USACE Savannah District inspires students at school’s career day
