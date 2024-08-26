Army Reserve Best Squad Competition 2024 - Expert Physical Fitness Assessment

Army Reserve Best Squad competitor, Spc. Alexander Balicoco, 9th Mission Support Command, tosses a sandbag during the Expert Physical Fitness Assessment, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Aug. 31, 2024. More than 70 competitors from around the nation are competing in the 2024 BCS, an annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of “Best Warrior” and “Best Squad” among their peers. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Crystal Harlow)
|08.31.2024
|09.01.2024 18:22
|8620275
|240831-A-QZ590-1151
|4672x7008
|36.99 MB
|NEW JERSEY, US
|2
|0
