Army Reserve Best Squad Competition 2024 - Crew-Served Weapon Qualification

An Army Reserve Best Squad competitor fires an M240B machine gun during a crew-served weapon qualification at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Aug. 31, 2024. More than 70 competitors from around the nation are competing in the 2024 BCS, an annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of “Best Warrior” and “Best Squad” among their peers. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Crystal Harlow)