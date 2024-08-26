Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Reserve Best Squad Competition 2024 - Crew-Served Weapon Qualification [Image 6 of 10]

    08.31.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Crystal Harlow 

    Army Reserve Best Squad competitors reload an M240B machine gun during a crew-served weapon qualification at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Aug. 31, 2024. More than 70 competitors from around the nation are competing in the 2024 BCS, an annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of “Best Warrior” and “Best Squad” among their peers. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Crystal Harlow)

    Date Taken: 08.31.2024
    Date Posted: 09.01.2024 18:46
    Photo ID: 8620272
    VIRIN: 240831-A-QZ590-1518
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 18.95 MB
    Location: NEW JERSEY, US
    This work, Army Reserve Best Squad Competition 2024 - Crew-Served Weapon Qualification [Image 10 of 10], by SFC Crystal Harlow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

