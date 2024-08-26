SY 24 | ROKMC Hosts Rehearsal of Concepts Meeting for Allied Partners

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Combined leadership from the Republic of Korea and U.S. armed forces converse during a rehearsal of concept drill during exercise Ssang Yong 24 in Pohang, South Korea, Aug. 27, 2024. Exercise SY24 strengthens the Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Moses S. Lopez Franco)