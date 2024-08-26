SY 24 | ROKMC Hosts Rehearsal of Concepts Meeting for Allied Partners

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Roger B. Turner, commanding general, III Marine Expeditionary Force, left, gives remarks as South Korea Marine Corps (ROKMC) Lt. Gen. Kim Gye-hwan, commandant of the ROKMC, listens at a rehearsal of concept drill presented to combined leadership during exercise Ssang Yong 24 in Pohang, South Korea, Aug. 27, 2024. Exercise SY24 strengthens the South Korea-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combines amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Moses S. Lopez Franco)