    SY 24 | ROKMC Hosts Rehearsal of Concepts Meeting for Allied Partners [Image 3 of 7]

    SY 24 | ROKMC Hosts Rehearsal of Concepts Meeting for Allied Partners

    POHANG, SOUTH KOREA

    08.27.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Moses Lopez Franco 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Roger B. Turner, commanding general, III Marine Expeditionary Force, left, gives remarks as South Korea Marine Corps (ROKMC) Lt. Gen. Kim Gye-hwan, commandant of the ROKMC, listens at a rehearsal of concept drill presented to combined leadership during exercise Ssang Yong 24 in Pohang, South Korea, Aug. 27, 2024. Exercise SY24 strengthens the South Korea-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combines amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Moses S. Lopez Franco)

    Date Taken: 08.27.2024
    Date Posted: 08.31.2024 23:39
    Photo ID: 8619828
    VIRIN: 240827-M-NI027-1136
    Resolution: 5626x3165
    Size: 9.18 MB
    Location: POHANG, KR
    This work, SY 24 | ROKMC Hosts Rehearsal of Concepts Meeting for Allied Partners [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Moses Lopez Franco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    Inter-operability
    ROK
    Allies and Partners
    ssangyong

