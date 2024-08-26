U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Roger B. Turner, commanding general, III Marine Expeditionary Force, left, gives remarks at a rehearsal of concept drill presented to combined leadership during exercise Ssang Yong 24 in Pohang, South Korea, Aug. 27, 2024. Exercise SY24 strengthens the South Korea-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combines amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Moses S. Lopez Franco)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2024 23:39
|Photo ID:
|8619827
|VIRIN:
|240827-M-NI027-1128
|Resolution:
|3577x5008
|Size:
|9.53 MB
|Location:
|POHANG, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SY 24 | ROKMC Hosts Rehearsal of Concepts Meeting for Allied Partners [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Moses Lopez Franco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.