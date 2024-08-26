Navy Band Country Current returns to Thomas Point

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Veterans stand to be recognized during the performance of the “Armed Forces Medley” by U.S. Navy Band Country Current at the Thomas Point Bluegrass Festival in Brunswick, Maine, during the ensemble’s stop on their 2024 national tour. Country Current is the Navy’s only Country/Bluegrass ensemble and is a dynamic musical asset that connects Americans across the country with their U.S. Navy through a truly original American musical genre. Country Current will travel 1600 miles over 12 days performing 11 concerts on their 2024 national tour.