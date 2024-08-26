Navy Band Country Current returns to Thomas Point

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Band Country Current performs their second concert at the Thomas Point Bluegrass Festival in Brunswick, Maine, as part of their 2024 national tour. Now in its 45th year, the four-day festival hosts thousands of bluegrass fans and their families each year where the biggest names in bluegrass music take the stage. Country Current is the Navy’s only Country/Bluegrass ensemble and is a dynamic musical asset that connects Americans across the country with their U.S. Navy through a truly original American musical genre. Country Current will travel 1600 miles over 12 days performing 11 concerts on their 2024 national tour.