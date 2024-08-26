Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Band Country Current returns to Thomas Point [Image 3 of 4]

    Navy Band Country Current returns to Thomas Point

    BRUNSWICK, MAINE, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class April Enos 

    U.S. Navy Band

    U.S. Navy Band Country Current performs their second concert at the Thomas Point Bluegrass Festival in Brunswick, Maine, as part of their 2024 national tour. Now in its 45th year, the four-day festival hosts thousands of bluegrass fans and their families each year where the biggest names in bluegrass music take the stage. Country Current is the Navy’s only Country/Bluegrass ensemble and is a dynamic musical asset that connects Americans across the country with their U.S. Navy through a truly original American musical genre. Country Current will travel 1600 miles over 12 days performing 11 concerts on their 2024 national tour.

    Date Taken: 08.31.2024
    Date Posted: 08.31.2024 20:41
    VIRIN: 240831-N-OA196-2054
    This work, Navy Band Country Current returns to Thomas Point [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 April Enos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Maine
    U.S. Navy Band
    Brunswick
    Country Current
    Bluegrass
    Thomas Point

