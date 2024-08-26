Musician 1st Class Daniel Stewart, from Laceyville, Pa., gives a bass masterclass at the Thomas Point Bluegrass Festival in Brunswick, Maine, while on tour with U.S. Navy Band Country Current. Now in its 45th year, the four-day festival hosts thousands of bluegrass fans and their families each year where the biggest names in bluegrass music take the stage. Country Current is the Navy’s only Country/Bluegrass ensemble and is a dynamic musical asset that connects Americans across the country with their U.S. Navy through a truly original American musical genre. Country Current will travel 1600 miles over 12 days performing 11 concerts on their 2024 national tour.
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2024 20:41
|Photo ID:
|8619779
|VIRIN:
|240831-N-OA196-1011
|Resolution:
|5269x3506
|Size:
|9.38 MB
|Location:
|BRUNSWICK, MAINE, US
|Hometown:
|LACEYVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Musician gives bass masterclass at bluegrass festival [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 April Enos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.