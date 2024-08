Army Reserve Best Squad Compeition 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Army Reserve Best Squad Competitor Spc. Daniel Peterson, 3rd Medical Command (Deployment Support), heaves a sandbag over a five-foot high barrier marker while participating in an Expert Physical Fitness Assessment at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Aug. 31, 2024. More than 70 Soldiers come from around the nation to compete in the 2024 BSC, the annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of "Best Warrior" and "Best Squad" among their peers. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Megan Fischer)