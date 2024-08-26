Army Reserve Best Squad Competition 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Army Reserve Best Squad competitors from the 200th Military Police Command operate an M240B machine gun during a crew-served weapon qualification at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Aug. 31, 2024. More than 70 Soldiers come from around the nation to compete in the 2024 BSC, the annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army to earn the title of "Best Warrior" and "Best Squad" among their peers. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Megan Fischer) // RELEASED //