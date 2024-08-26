Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Reserve Best Squad Compeition 2024

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Megan Fischer 

    Exercise News Day

    Army Reserve Best Squad competitors mentally prepare to participate in an Expert Physical FItness Assessment at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Aug. 31, 2024. More than 70 Soldiers come from around the nation to compete in the 2024 BSC, the annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of "Best Warrior" and "Best Squad" among their peers. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Megan Fischer) //NOT RELEASED //

    Date Taken: 08.29.2024
    Date Posted: 08.31.2024 17:38
    Photo ID: 8619720
    VIRIN: 240830-A-OQ562-8397
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.23 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Reserve Best Squad Compeition 2024 [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Megan Fischer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    physical fitness
    EPFA
    24ARBSC

