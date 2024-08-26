Boxer Sailors Hike Mt. Fuji

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sailors assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) pose for a photo at the top of Mt. Fuji, the highest mountain in Japan, during a Boxer Morale, Welfare, and Recreation event in Honshu, Japan, Aug. 19, 2024. Boxer and embarked elements of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is in the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kelsey J. Eades)