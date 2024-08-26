Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Boxer Sailors Hike Mt. Fuji [Image 4 of 5]

    Boxer Sailors Hike Mt. Fuji

    JAPAN

    08.18.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kelsey Eades    

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    Sailors assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) hike Mt. Fuji, the highest mountain in Japan, during a Boxer Morale, Welfare and Recreation event in Honshu, Japan, Aug. 19, 2024, Boxer and embarked elements of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is in the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kelsey J. Eades)

    Japan
    Hike
    USS Boxer
    Fuji
    MWR

