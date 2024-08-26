Boxer Sailors Hike Mt. Fuji

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Nick Oldfield, attached to Assault Craft Unit 5 aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), and a native of Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, climbs Mt. Fuji, the highest mountain in Japan, during a Boxer Morale, Welfare, and Recreation tour in Honshu, Japan, Aug. 19, 2024. Boxer and embarked elements of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is in the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kelsey J. Eades)