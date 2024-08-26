Super Garuda Shield 2024: Admiral Paparo visit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, and General Agus Subiyanto, commander of the Indonesian National Armed Forces greet leaders from Indonesian National Armed Forces during Super Garuda Shield 2024 at Puslatpur 5, Indonesia, Aug. 31, 2024. Super Garuda Shield 2024 represents the third consecutive time the exercise is conducted as a multinational, combined and joint event, focused on a commitment to partnership and a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photos by Spc. Evangelos Wilson)