Super Garuda Shield 2024: Admiral Paparo visit

U.S. Navy Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, General Agus Subiyanto, commander of the Indonesian National Armed Forces, and leaders from Indonesian National Armed Forces watch a live fire display during Super Garuda Shield 2024 at Puslatpur 5, Indonesia, Aug. 31, 2024. Super Garuda Shield 2024 represents the third consecutive time the exercise is conducted as a multinational, combined and joint event, focused on a commitment to partnership and a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photos by Spc. Evangelos Wilson)
