U.S. Indo-Pacific Commander Travels to Indonesia

Photo By Spc. Mariah Aguilar | U.S. Navy Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, gives a speech...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Mariah Aguilar | U.S. Navy Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, gives a speech to multinational service members at Puslatpur 5, Indonesia during Super Garuda Shield 2024, Aug. 31, 2024. Super Garuda Shield 2024 represents the third consecutive time the exercise is conducted as a multinational, combined and joint event, focused on a commitment to partnership and a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Mariah Aguilar) see less | View Image Page

JAKARTA, Indonesia – Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, visited Indonesia from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1, where he met with senior government and military leaders and observed Exercise Super Garuda Shield 2024 to reaffirm the importance of the U.S.-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.



Paparo met with Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Indonesia Muhammad Herindra, Commander of the Indonesian National Armed Forces Gen. Agus Subiyanto, Chief of Staff of the Indonesian Navy Adm. Muhammad Ali, and U.S. Ambassador to Indonesia Kamala S. Lakhdhir.



In his discussions with Indonesian partners, Paparo highlighted the continued U.S. commitment to supporting the modernization of Indonesia’s defense forces and defense capabilities; enhanced cooperation in maritime security, humanitarian aid/disaster relief, peacekeeping, and bilateral or multilateral military exercises; and the significance of 2024 marking the 75th anniversary of U.S.-Indonesia relations.



During his visit, Paparo observed a joint strike high mobility artillery rocket system live-fire event and attended both an operational staff exercise and a cyber exercise for Super Garuda Shield 2024. This marks the first inclusion of a cyber component of the exercise, enabling participants to better prepare for potential cyber threats.



Super Garuda Shield is the largest military exercise between the United States and Indonesia, expanding to include additional nations since 2022. This year, service members from the United States, Indonesia, Australia, Canada, France, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and New Zealand participated, with observers from Brazil, Brunei, Fiji, Germany, India, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Papua New Guinea, the Philippines, Thailand, Timor-Leste, and Vanuatu. This exercise not only provides excellent opportunities for professional and cultural exchanges through shared learning and training, but also continues to advance the U.S.-Indonesian Major Defense Partnership Cooperation Agreement.



Paparo also participated in a wreath-laying ceremony with local military personnel at the Nanggala Memorial. The ceremony was in remembrance of the 53 Indonesian National Military-Naval Force sailors who lost their lives on the Indonesian Cakra-class diesel-electric attack submarine KRI Nanggala in 2021.



Building on a decades-long partnership, the United States and Indonesia are entering a new era of cooperation under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. The U.S. supports Indonesia’s efforts to safeguard its rights and interests and encourages Indonesia to continue promoting international stability in pursuit of a free and open Indo-Pacific region.