1st Sgt Pit Bosses

Team McChord 1st Sgt. Council stop grilling for a moment to catch a photo with 1st Sgt. Aaron Lin (center blue) and retired Airman 1st Class Gerrald Lange (right blue) at Soldier Field House. This week at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Air Force Wounded Warrior Program hosted a group of over 100 recovering service members and caregivers from the Air Force, Army and Marine Corps to an introductory look at support programs offering them resources they can use as part of their recovery.