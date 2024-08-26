Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Got Your Back [Image 3 of 5]

    Got Your Back

    TACOMA, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2024

    Photo by David Long 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    Col. Brandon Sokora pats a Team McChord leadership teammate on the back after making an impressive baskset during a game of wheelchair basketball. This week at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Air Force Wounded Warrior Program hosted a group of over 100 recovering service members and caregivers from the Air Force, Army and Marine Corps to an introductory look at support programs offering them resources they can use as part of their recovery.

    Date Taken: 08.30.2024
    Date Posted: 08.31.2024 00:35
    Photo ID: 8619450
    VIRIN: 240830-F-NA897-1348
    Resolution: 4504x3003
    Size: 4.73 MB
    Location: TACOMA, WASHINGTON, US
    This work, Got Your Back [Image 5 of 5], by David Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Resiliency
    Marines
    Army
    Adaptive Sports
    AFW2
    Invisible to Invincible

