Colonels Seated Volleyball

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Brandon Sokora watches ready to assist as the Commander of Air Force Wounded Warrior Program, Col. Tre Irick gets ready to spike the ball. This week at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Air Force Wounded Warrior Program hosted a group of over 100 recovering service members and caregivers from the Air Force, Army and Marine Corps to an introductory look at support programs offering them resources they can use as part of their recovery.