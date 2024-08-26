Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NMRTC Pensacola Chief Uniform Fitting [Image 5 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NMRTC Pensacola Chief Uniform Fitting

    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Michael Lee 

    NMRTC Pensacola

    240829-N-LY160-1090 PENSACOLA, Fla. (Aug. 29, 2024) Chief Hospital Corpsman (Select) Stetson Randolph, a native of Valdosta, Georgia, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Pensacola, tests the fitting of a chief petty officer service dress white uniform during a uniform fitting at the Navy Exchange on board Naval Air Station Pensacola, Aug. 29, 2024. Petty officers selected for promotion, attended the uniform fitting as they undergo approximately six weeks of initiation and training to learn how to serve in their new roles as senior enlisted leaders. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Michael H. Lee)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2024
    Date Posted: 08.30.2024 22:04
    Photo ID: 8619400
    VIRIN: 240829-N-LY160-1090
    Resolution: 3996x2854
    Size: 989.27 KB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMRTC Pensacola Chief Uniform Fitting [Image 6 of 6], by CPO Michael Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NMRTC Pensacola Chief Uniform Fitting
    NMRTC Pensacola Chief Uniform Fitting
    NMRTC Pensacola Chief Uniform Fitting
    NMRTC Pensacola Chief Uniform Fitting
    NMRTC Pensacola Chief Uniform Fitting
    NMRTC Pensacola Chief Uniform Fitting

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download