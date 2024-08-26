NMRTC Pensacola Chief Uniform Fitting

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240829-N-LY160-1080 PENSACOLA, Fla. (Aug. 29, 2024) Chief Hospital Corpsman (Select) Stetson Randolph, right, a native of Valdosta, Georgia, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Pensacola, is fitted for his chief petty officer summer white uniform during a uniform fitting at the Navy Exchange on board Naval Air Station Pensacola, Aug. 29, 2024. Petty officers selected for promotion, attended the uniform fitting as they undergo approximately six weeks of initiation and training to learn how to serve in their new roles as senior enlisted leaders. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Michael H. Lee)