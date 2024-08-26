NMRTC Pensacola Chief Uniform Fitting

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240829-N-LY160-1019 PENSACOLA, Fla. (Aug. 29, 2024) Chief Hospital Corpsman (Select) Stetson Randolph, a native of Valdosta, Georgia, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Pensacola, tests the fitting of a chief petty officer combination cover during a uniform fitting at the Navy Exchange on board Naval Air Station Pensacola, Aug. 29, 2024. Petty officers selected for promotion, attended the uniform fitting as they undergo approximately six weeks of initiation and training to learn how to serve in their new roles as senior enlisted leaders. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Michael H. Lee)