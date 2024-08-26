Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Army’s Hypersonic Weapon Battery Integrates in US Air Force-led Joint Exercise, Bamboo Eagle 24-3 [Image 1 of 7]

    US Army’s Hypersonic Weapon Battery Integrates in US Air Force-led Joint Exercise, Bamboo Eagle 24-3

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2024

    1st Multi-Domain Task Force

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon flies by a Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck and one of the Long Range Hypersonic Weapon Transporter Erector Launchers assigned to Bravo Battery, 5th Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery, Long Range Fires Battalion, 1st Multi-Domain Task Force, participating in exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-3 on Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Aug. 2, 2024. Through the use of designated airspace, BE 24-3 provides Airmen, allies and partners a flexible, combat-representative, multidimensional battlespace to conduct testing, tactics development, and advanced training in support of U.S. national interests. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. David Kim)

    Date Taken: 08.02.2024
    Date Posted: 08.30.2024 20:28
    Photo ID: 8619351
    VIRIN: 240802-A-NH731-1001
    Resolution: 5936x3957
    Size: 10.85 MB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
    US Army&rsquo;s Long-Range Hypersonic Weapon Battery Integrates in US Air Force-led Joint Exercise, Bamboo Eagle 24-3

