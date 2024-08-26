A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon flies by a Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck and one of the Long Range Hypersonic Weapon Transporter Erector Launchers assigned to Bravo Battery, 5th Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery, Long Range Fires Battalion, 1st Multi-Domain Task Force, participating in exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-3 on Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Aug. 2, 2024. Through the use of designated airspace, BE 24-3 provides Airmen, allies and partners a flexible, combat-representative, multidimensional battlespace to conduct testing, tactics development, and advanced training in support of U.S. national interests. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. David Kim)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2024 20:28
|Photo ID:
|8619351
|VIRIN:
|240802-A-NH731-1001
|Resolution:
|5936x3957
|Size:
|10.85 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
This work, US Army’s Hypersonic Weapon Battery Integrates in US Air Force-led Joint Exercise, Bamboo Eagle 24-3 [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
US Army’s Long-Range Hypersonic Weapon Battery Integrates in US Air Force-led Joint Exercise, Bamboo Eagle 24-3
No keywords found.