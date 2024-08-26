Several Long Range Hypersonic Weapon Transporter Erector Launchers assigned to Bravo Battery, 5th Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery, Long Range Fires Battalion, 1st Multi-Domain Task Force, participate in exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-3 on Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Aug. 2, 2024. Through the use of designated airspace, BE 24-3 provides Airmen, allies and partners a flexible, combat-representative, multidimensional battlespace to conduct testing, tactics development, and advanced training in support of U.S. national interests. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. David Kim)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2024 20:28
|Photo ID:
|8619355
|VIRIN:
|240802-A-NH731-1002
|Resolution:
|5961x3974
|Size:
|14 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, US Army’s Hypersonic Weapon Battery Integrates in US Air Force-led Joint Exercise, Bamboo Eagle 24-3 [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
US Army’s Long-Range Hypersonic Weapon Battery Integrates in US Air Force-led Joint Exercise, Bamboo Eagle 24-3
No keywords found.