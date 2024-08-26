Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Army’s Hypersonic Weapon Battery Integrates in US Air Force-led Joint Exercise, Bamboo Eagle 24-3 [Image 4 of 7]

    US Army’s Hypersonic Weapon Battery Integrates in US Air Force-led Joint Exercise, Bamboo Eagle 24-3

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    1st Multi-Domain Task Force

    One of the Long Range Hypersonic Weapon Transporter Erector Launchers assigned to Bravo Battery, 5th Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery, Long Range Fires Battalion, 1st Multi-Domain Task Force, participates in exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-3 on Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Aug. 5, 2024. Through the use of designated airspace, BE 24-3 provides Airmen, allies and partners a flexible, combat-representative, multidimensional battlespace to conduct testing, tactics development, and advanced training in support of U.S. national interests. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. David Kim)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2024
    Date Posted: 08.30.2024 20:28
    Photo ID: 8619354
    VIRIN: 240805-A-NH731-1008
    Resolution: 4994x3749
    Size: 9.04 MB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
