Guests tour USS John P. Murtha

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Ensign Srinidhi Nagireddy describes amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) refueling-at-sea capabilities to Deputy Secretary of State for Management & Resources Richard Verma, United States Rep. Scott Peters and Consul General Chris Teal during a ship tour in San Diego, Aug. 28, 2024. John P. Murtha is designed to field an integrated amphibious force that can support operational commands around the globe with both strike and amphibious capabilities. John P. Murtha is currently homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Samoluk)