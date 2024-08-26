Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guests tour USS John P. Murtha [Image 3 of 6]

    Guests tour USS John P. Murtha

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua Samoluk 

    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26)

    Ensign Srinidhi Nagireddy describes amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) refueling-at-sea capabilities to Deputy Secretary of State for Management & Resources Richard Verma, United States Rep. Scott Peters and Consul General Chris Teal during a ship tour in San Diego, Aug. 28, 2024. John P. Murtha is designed to field an integrated amphibious force that can support operational commands around the globe with both strike and amphibious capabilities. John P. Murtha is currently homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Samoluk)

    Date Taken: 08.29.2024
    Date Posted: 08.30.2024 13:36
    Photo ID: 8619076
    VIRIN: 240829-N-YT019-1143
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 3.84 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    USS John P Murtha
    ESG-3
    LPD-26

