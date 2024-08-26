Guests tour USS John P. Murtha

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Kaymiah Williams describes amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) medical capabilities to Consul General Chris Teal, Deputy Secretary of State for Management & Resources Richard Verma and United States Rep. Scott Peters during a ship tour in San Diego, Aug. 28, 2024. John P. Murtha is designed to field an integrated amphibious force that can support operational commands around the globe with both strike and amphibious capabilities. John P. Murtha is currently homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Samoluk)